ANC NEC: Expropriation without compensation 'not electioneering slogan'
Politics
The committee says land expropriation without compensation should be discussed thoroughly in Parliament before decisions are made.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) says the expropriation of land without compensation is not the party’s electioneering slogan, adding it should be discussed thoroughly in Parliament before decisions are made.
The party’s NEC says it has discussed parliamentary processes in respect of expropriation, Women’s Month and a report on the national student fund.
VBS Bank also featured in their discussions.
More to follow.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
