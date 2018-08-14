AfriForum's land expropriation list fake, says dept
AfriForum published a list on its website over the weekend, claiming that it was being circulated in the department.
JOHANNESBURG - Rural Development and Land Reform Department Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says documents that allegedly list farms identified for expropriation without compensation are fake.
AfriForum published a list on its website over the weekend, claiming that it was being circulated in the department, but the organisation hasn't disclosed how it came to possess the unauthenticated documents.
The department says that it hasn't embarked on any process of expropriating land without compensation, denying the existence of the list.
The list published on AfriForum’s website comprises 190 farms, which the organisation claims will be used to test land expropriation without compensation.
The department says that Section 25 of the Constitution, which requires land with compensation, hasn't been amended yet, as the review committee is in the process of reviewing the clause.
The department's Phuti Mabelebele explains: “The current legislative framework requires just an equitable compensation for any expropriation of land. The Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform is empowered by current existing law to issue notices of expropriation with an offer for payment.”
AfriForum has expressed concern about the list, saying that some of the properties included are highly productive commercial farms.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
