3 KZN cops arrested for torture, murder of suspect
The victim was part of a group of suspects who were allegedly detained, tortured and assaulted until one of them succumbed to his injuries.
JOHANNESBURG – Three KwaZulu-Natal policemen have been arrested for the torture and murder of a man in custody.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says that the detective and two Crime Intelligence officers had been interrogating three people in connection with the murder.
It's been reported that the police tried to orchestrate a plan to dump the man's body in nearby bushes and failed to report the murder to their superiors.
The officers are due to appear in court on Wednesday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
