2 DA councillors to appear in court for assaulting police officer

JOHANNESBURG – Two Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors will be appearing at the Edenvale magistrates court on Tuesday after an altercation with police at the Edenvale Station last week.

The DA’s Mike Waters claims the pair were assaulted by officers when one of them tried to video record the treatment of a citizen by police.

He says the treatment they received at the hands of the police is unacceptable.

“And someone taking a video of police being abusive to people is not a crime. The fact is, he has no right to attack her in the police station and assault her.”

However, the police's Kay Makhubela says a case was opened against the DA councillors for assault and defeating the ends of justice.

“They were arrested for assaulting a police officer, as well as crimen injuria and defeating the ends of justice. As they went into the police station, they tried to force the police to release the suspects.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)