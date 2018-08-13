'There’s absolutely nothing racist about anything I have ever said or done'

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has again defended herself on social media after facing criticism for her latest remarks on colonialism.

CAPE TOWN – “There is absolutely nothing racist about anything I have ever said or done. Just because we live in an age of deceit, does not make factual analysis racist, even if you look for every reason to feel offended,” said Western Cape Premier Helen Zille in a reply to a Twitter user who accused her of attention seeking.

Zille replied to a thread on EWN Reporter's account on Monday.

#HelenZille #HermanMashaba: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has come under fire yet again on social media, following her latest comments on colonialism. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 13, 2018

Earlier, Zille had replied to a Twitter user who criticised her and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba on Monday shared a tweet, in which he appeared to compare US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa's achievements during their time in office. Mashaba's tweet has since been deleted.

The premier replied to @HeindeKock1, saying: “Do you genuinely believe the legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative? Then let's scrap the constitution including concepts such as the separation of powers. Let's scrap formal education institutions, the English language etc etc.....(sic).”

Despicable and Disgusting that Trump is now the role model of the DA. This is 100 times worse than @helenzille colonialism tweet! @Our_DA — Hein de Kock (@HeindeKock1) August 13, 2018

Zille also landed in hot water last year for her comments on colonialism.

The DA then suspended Zille after charging her with bringing the party into disrepute for her tweets defending certain aspects of colonialism.

The premier later apologised for her remarks.

At the time she said: “I realise the wounds of history that my tweet, and subsequent defence of it, has opened. In particular, I recognise that my actions were insensitive to South Africans who suffered under colonial oppression.”