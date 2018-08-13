Wonderboom plane crash: Preliminary report says crew confused over procedures
The crash claimed the life of the aircraft maintenance engineer while two crew members were injured along with 14 passengers.
JOHANNESBURG – A preliminary report into the Wonderboom plane crash shows that emergency procedures were not followed by crew members after the plane's left engine caught fire.
The plane crashed near Wonderboom Airport, north of Pretoria, shortly after take-off during a scenic flight
The crash claimed the life of the aircraft maintenance engineer while two crew members were injured along with 14 passengers
Findings so far show that the crew was confused in the time leading up to the crash.
Recordings show that they did not discuss whether they would extinguish the fire and were not sure if they retracted the landing gear.
The report also shows that the fire extinguisher was not engaged.
Head of investigations, Peter Mashaba says: "The preliminary report contained two major sections; one is the factual information obtained and secondly, the preliminary findings that have been identified during the ongoing investigation."
The Civil Aviation Authority says it will not comment until the final report is published.
WATCH: Plane crashes near Wonderboom Airport
