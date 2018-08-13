WC govt completes hearings into bid to regulate e-hailing cab services

Provincial government officials are studying the National Land Transport Amendment Bill, with a view to trying to bring companies like Uber and Taxify in line with meter-taxi operators.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has concluded public hearings looking into ways to regulate e-hailing cab services.

Chairperson of the provincial standing committee on Transport and Public Works, Nceba Hinana.

"I commend members of the public for their participation in the public hearings. While there are differences in opinion, the participants respectfully listened to one another. This allowed for robust and strong views to be aired by those who support and reject the bill."

The next stage in the legislative process is for written submissions and comments to be sent in by 20 August 2018.