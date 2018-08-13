WC govt completes hearings into bid to regulate e-hailing cab services
Provincial government officials are studying the National Land Transport Amendment Bill, with a view to trying to bring companies like Uber and Taxify in line with meter-taxi operators.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has concluded public hearings looking into ways to regulate e-hailing cab services.
Provincial government officials are studying the National Land Transport Amendment Bill, with a view to trying to bring companies like Uber and Taxify in line with meter-taxi operators.
Chairperson of the provincial standing committee on Transport and Public Works, Nceba Hinana.
"I commend members of the public for their participation in the public hearings. While there are differences in opinion, the participants respectfully listened to one another. This allowed for robust and strong views to be aired by those who support and reject the bill."
The next stage in the legislative process is for written submissions and comments to be sent in by 20 August 2018.
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum claims to be in possession of list of farms targeted for expropriation
-
AfriForum concerned over alleged govt land expropriation list
-
ConCourt to rule on Shaun Abrahams' fate as NPA head
-
Emerging market factors to blame for rand's dive - economists
-
Wonderboom plane crash: Preliminary report says crew confused over procedures
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.