WC cops seize abalone worth R14m in separate raids

Two busts have seen poached perlemoen valued at around R14 million being seized.

Abalone estimated at R9.5 million was confiscated in Tygerdal, Goodwood by police officials. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Abalone estimated at R9.5 million was confiscated in Tygerdal, Goodwood by police officials. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape has been dealt a serious blow.

Two busts have seen poached perlemoen valued at around R14 million being seized.

In Parow, abalone worth R5 million was found at a home which police say was possibly being used as a processing facility.

Two men were arrested in a weekend raid.

In nearby Goodwood, police swooped on a home and confiscated thousands of units of abalone. The police's Andre Traut says: “Although no one was arrested, abalone to the value of R9.5 million has been confiscated.”

On Friday, members the Hawks seized perlemoen worth R2,5 million at a farm near Somerset West. Three suspects are in custody.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

