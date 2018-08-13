WC cops seize abalone worth R14m in separate raids

Two busts have seen poached perlemoen valued at around R14 million being seized.

CAPE TOWN - The illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape has been dealt a serious blow.

In Parow, abalone worth R5 million was found at a home which police say was possibly being used as a processing facility.

Two men were arrested in a weekend raid.

In nearby Goodwood, police swooped on a home and confiscated thousands of units of abalone. The police's Andre Traut says: “Although no one was arrested, abalone to the value of R9.5 million has been confiscated.”

On Friday, members the Hawks seized perlemoen worth R2,5 million at a farm near Somerset West. Three suspects are in custody.

