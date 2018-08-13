WC cops seize abalone worth R14m in separate raids
Two busts have seen poached perlemoen valued at around R14 million being seized.
CAPE TOWN - The illegal abalone trade in the Western Cape has been dealt a serious blow.
In Parow, abalone worth R5 million was found at a home which police say was possibly being used as a processing facility.
Two men were arrested in a weekend raid.
In nearby Goodwood, police swooped on a home and confiscated thousands of units of abalone. The police's Andre Traut says: “Although no one was arrested, abalone to the value of R9.5 million has been confiscated.”
On Friday, members the Hawks seized perlemoen worth R2,5 million at a farm near Somerset West. Three suspects are in custody.
#sapsWC Abalone estimated at R9.5 MIL confiscated in Tygerdal, Goodwood. #Abalone and equipment used to process abalone have been confiscated. Suspects sought. #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/68QO2uwkbC pic.twitter.com/UIlcWRJqJC— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 13, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
