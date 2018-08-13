Popular Topics
Fans offer thoughts, prayers from around the world for Aretha Franklin

The 76-year-old soul legend - who last performed at the Elton John Aids Foundation party in New York in November - is said to be at her home in Detroit, where her loved ones have gathered.

FILE: In this file photo taken on December 7, 2015 singer Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP.
FILE: In this file photo taken on December 7, 2015 singer Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - News of legendary American soul singer Aretha Franklin being gravely ill with family gathered around her, has been met with great sadness across the world.

The 76-year-old soul legend - who last performed at the Elton John Aids Foundation party in New York in November - is said to be at her home in Detroit.

Franklin announced her retirement from making music early last year, so she could spend more time with her grandchildren and her family.

She was born in Memphis but raised in Detroit from the age of five and has enjoyed a career packed with highlights and unique achievements since her first album was released back in 1956.

The legendary artist has had over 20 number one singles in the US and won the Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance eight years in a row - from 1968 to 1975 and in 1987 she was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fans from around the world have offered thoughts and prayers to Franklin and her family.

