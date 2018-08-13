Fans offer thoughts, prayers from around the world for Aretha Franklin
The 76-year-old soul legend - who last performed at the Elton John Aids Foundation party in New York in November - is said to be at her home in Detroit, where her loved ones have gathered.
JOHANNESBURG - News of legendary American soul singer Aretha Franklin being gravely ill with family gathered around her, has been met with great sadness across the world.
Franklin announced her retirement from making music early last year, so she could spend more time with her grandchildren and her family.
She was born in Memphis but raised in Detroit from the age of five and has enjoyed a career packed with highlights and unique achievements since her first album was released back in 1956.
The legendary artist has had over 20 number one singles in the US and won the Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance eight years in a row - from 1968 to 1975 and in 1987 she was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Fans from around the world have offered thoughts and prayers to Franklin and her family.
Let’s keep this Queen in our hearts tonight. Aretha Franklin is the greatest America has ever had to offer the world. pic.twitter.com/RnivGh1S5a— Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) August 13, 2018
I Say a Little Prayer for Aretha Franklin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ktIeJEOVp2— Claire Underwood (@ParisPasRose) August 13, 2018
Prayers going up for the Queen of Soul tonight. Music just wouldn’t be same if not for Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/oHHO5Kvfah— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 13, 2018
Can you imagine a world without Aretha Franklin in it? pic.twitter.com/tSVyftdRYF— Leslie Molson (@lesliemolson) August 13, 2018
Sending my love to a legend, an icon, a strong, fierce woman .. Aretha Franklin.... Much respect....— Joan Grande (@joangrande) August 13, 2018
Prayers and positive energy to @ArethaFranklin #Respect— LovesTheJust (@LovesTheJust) August 13, 2018
When my soul was in the lost and found
You came along to claim it
I didn't know just what was wrong with me
Till your kiss helped me name it pic.twitter.com/8Fmh3klW3S
You're in our thoughts and prayers, dear Queen of Soul @ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/9GgAwU2q1B— BrownSugar 🇿🇦 (@UrsulaChikane) August 13, 2018
As we keep her in our thoughts https://t.co/djxYK8ExNt— Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) August 13, 2018
NEWS: Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in hospital— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) August 13, 2018
The legendary star is reportedly in serious condition and is housed in a Detroit hospital. She was admitted on Sunday. Ms Franklin is 76 years old and has had numerous health problems over the years. #PrayForArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/Zj7luqjRA4
As I lay my head on my pillow tonight, I'm listening to #ArethaFranklin. My thoughts and prayers are with the #QueenOfSoul and her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/id4tmnKfuP— skeptical brotha 🌈 (@skepticalbrotha) August 13, 2018
Aretha Franklin was a teenage mom who had her 1st child at 14 & her 2nd at 16. She didn’t let that stop her from becoming the Queen of Soul.— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) August 13, 2018
Now the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is gravely ill. Hang on, Queen. We still need your soul. pic.twitter.com/italjrNllF
