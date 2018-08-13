Suspect to appear in court for allegedly murdering car guard
It’s understood the man had stopped to buy lunch at McDonald’s earlier this week and found bags missing from his car when he returned.
JOHANNESBURG – A man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Monday morning for allegedly murdering a car guard in the CBD.
He confronted the car guard and a fight then broke out between the pair and the guard was killed. He declared dead on the scene.
The police's Xoli Mbele says: “The suspect handed himself over to the police after the police were looking for him at his home address in Alexandra.
“We will like to urge the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. If the crime is committed, the best way to do is to report the incident to the police.”
