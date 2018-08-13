Stellenbosch officials to meet with Kayamandi residents over land issues

Officials say they'll hold discussions with the representatives regarding their demands over land and housing.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch municipal officials are on Monday expected to meet with disgruntled Kayamandi residents to try and reach an agreement over land issues.

Violent protests erupted in the area last week.

The Stellenbosch Municipality will be talking to Kayamandi community representatives regarding their demands over land in a bid to avoid further demonstrations.

Last week, protests turned violent, and shops were vandalised and looted.

In a meeting with municipal officials, police and community leaders, residents agreed to call off the demonstrations and promised that no further land invasions would take place.

The municipality says the piece of land that was occupied is privately owned.

