Shaun Abrahams ‘disappointed’ with ConCourt judgment
The apex court found former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana's settlement and Abrahams' subsequent appointment were constitutionally invalid.
PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Shaun Abrahams is disappointed at the Constitutional Court ruling but notes it made no finding about his fitness or otherwise to hold office.
Nxasana has been ordered to pay back R10 million he has already received as part of his R17 million pay-out.
The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says they have noted the judgment.
“Obviously, he is disappointed, remember the judgment was not about his fitness to hold office. He was not party to any negotiated settlement; however, he respects the decision of the apex court.”
Meanwhile, Nxasana has also expressed disappointment at the court’s ruling that he not be reinstated which is what he was hoping for.
The court found that he was not free of blame in the manner in which he vacated office and described the process embarked upon by former President Jacob Zuma as an abuse of power.
WATCH: Court rules Abrahams’ appointment as NPA boss invalid
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
