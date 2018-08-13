Services still being delivered despite clashes in coalition govts - Maimane

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
Go

Services still being delivered despite clashes in coalition govts - Maimane

Mmusi Maimane updated media on strides made since the party took over governance from the African National Congress.

FILE: Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane during a press briefing in Johannesburg on 21 May 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane during a press briefing in Johannesburg on 21 May 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says despite personality clashes in some coalition governments, services are still being delivered.

Maimane, joined by mayors from four DA-led municipalities, updated the media on strides made since the party took over governance from the African National Congress (ANC).

Drakenstein Mayor Conrad Poole has highlighted over 2,000 jobs were created in the municipality this year through the Expanded Public Works Programme.

He says the council only has an 18,3% unemployment rate.

Thabazimbi Council Speaker Bertie Joubert stressed that the DA in this municipality inherited more than R450 million in debt from the previous ANC council.

Maimane says the party will continue to deliver clean, efficient governance.

“Have these municipalities passed the budget, considered IDPs (integrated development plans), delivered services? Is there an improvement taking place? For example, Nelson Mandela Bay was ranked eighth by citizens in a survey and has improved to number three.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA