Services still being delivered despite clashes in coalition govts - Maimane
Mmusi Maimane updated media on strides made since the party took over governance from the African National Congress.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says despite personality clashes in some coalition governments, services are still being delivered.
Maimane, joined by mayors from four DA-led municipalities, updated the media on strides made since the party took over governance from the African National Congress (ANC).
Drakenstein Mayor Conrad Poole has highlighted over 2,000 jobs were created in the municipality this year through the Expanded Public Works Programme.
He says the council only has an 18,3% unemployment rate.
Thabazimbi Council Speaker Bertie Joubert stressed that the DA in this municipality inherited more than R450 million in debt from the previous ANC council.
Maimane says the party will continue to deliver clean, efficient governance.
“Have these municipalities passed the budget, considered IDPs (integrated development plans), delivered services? Is there an improvement taking place? For example, Nelson Mandela Bay was ranked eighth by citizens in a survey and has improved to number three.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
