Research: Cash-strapped South Africans cutting back on spending
The latest 'Nielsen Shoppergraphics Syndicated Report' shows a move in consumer spending toward more dry groceries and perishables.
CAPE TOWN - Amid rising food and fuel prices, cash-strapped South Africans are drastically cutting back on their spending, according to a new report.
The latest Nielsen Shoppergraphics Syndicated Report shows a move in consumer spending toward more dry groceries and perishables such as frozen chicken, ready-to-eat cereals and canned meat.
Items no longer seen as a household necessity include cool drink and cleaning products.
Nielson's Kerrith Botha says: “They’re also limiting the number of times they shop. They were shopping more than 60 times a year, but now they’re shopping about 60 times per year on average. Top-up shopping is also only being done once or twice every two weeks.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
