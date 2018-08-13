Research: Cash-strapped South Africans cutting back on spending

The latest 'Nielsen Shoppergraphics Syndicated Report' shows a move in consumer spending toward more dry groceries and perishables.

CAPE TOWN - Amid rising food and fuel prices, cash-strapped South Africans are drastically cutting back on their spending, according to a new report.

The latest Nielsen Shoppergraphics Syndicated Report shows a move in consumer spending toward more dry groceries and perishables such as frozen chicken, ready-to-eat cereals and canned meat.

Items no longer seen as a household necessity include cool drink and cleaning products.

Nielson's Kerrith Botha says: “They’re also limiting the number of times they shop. They were shopping more than 60 times a year, but now they’re shopping about 60 times per year on average. Top-up shopping is also only being done once or twice every two weeks.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)