Relatives appeal for safe return of missing CPUT student

CAPE TOWN - Relatives of a missing CPUT student are appealing for her safe return.

Sinaye Hlanjwa was last seen at her student residence in Observatory more than a week ago.

According to the 24-year-old woman’s family, her bank card has since been used at the Golden AcreShopping Centre in Cape Town; an amount of R300 was withdrawn.

Her sister Lazola Hlanjwa says they've been unable to reach her.

“If anybody sees her, please let her know that she needs to come back. I need her back.”

Police are investigating the incident.

