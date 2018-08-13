Ramaphosa ordered to appoint new NPA head within 90 days
The order was made after the court confirmed former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana’s leaving office was invalid, as was Shaun Abrahams’ subsequent appointment.
PRETORIA - The Constitutional Court has ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions within 90 days.
The order was made after the court confirmed former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana’s leaving office was invalid, as was Shaun Abrahams’ subsequent appointment.
The apex court was highly critical of former President Jacob Zuma, finding that he had abused his power.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has three months to appoint a new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga found that it would not be in the interests of the NPA that Nxasana be allowed to return to his position.
Madlanga says that an order that prolongs the instability at the NPA would not be just and equitable.
"For years there has been instability in the office of the NDPP. With a court challenge to Mr Nxasana's vacation of office and to the appointment of Advocate Abrahams, that instability persists to this day. The sooner it is brought to an end, the better."
The court found that former Zuma did everything in his power to have Nxasana removed from office.
Madlanga found that Nxasana was effectively bought out, which compromised the independence of the office of the NDPP.
"Former President Zuma appointed Advocate Abrahams following his unlawful removal of Mr Nxasana. That removal was an abuse of power. Advocate Abrahams is a beneficiary of that abuse of power. It matters not that he was unaware of the abuse of power. The rule of law dictates that the office of the NDPP be cleansed of all the ills that have plagued it for the past few years."
The court further ordered Nxasana to repay the R10 million he has already received as part of his settlement.
Popular in Local
-
ConCourt finds Shaun Abrahams' appointment as NPA boss invalid
-
AfriForum concerned over alleged govt land expropriation list
-
UJ professors ordered to pay back R14 million they stole from university
-
Emerging market factors to blame for rand's dive - economists
-
Eskom accuses unions of defying law and acting to sabotage SA
-
AfriForum claims to be in possession of list of farms targeted for expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.