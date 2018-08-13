Proteas speedster Rabada named Wisden’s 2018 Golden Boy
Kagiso Rabada, aged 23, has taken 151 wickets since his Test debut in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been named the Wisden Cricket’s Golden Boy for 2018, an award given to the best male under 23 cricketer.
Rabada, aged 23, has taken 151 wickets since his Test debut in 2015 and currently sits second behind England’s James Anderson who helped his side to a 2-0 series lead against India, on the ICC Test bowler rankings.
Earlier this year, Rabada became the youngest ever bowler to top the ICC Test Bowling Rankings, and he recently surpassed Harbhajan Singh as the youngest to 150 Test scalps.
Rabada is one of three South Africans to feature in the top 10 of the list, with Aiden Markram appearing at No.3 and Lungi Ngidi at No.9.
The rest of the top 10 is made up of:
Rashid Khan (No.2),
Babar Azam (No.4),
Kuldeep Yadav (No.5),
Rishabh Pant (No.6),
Kusal Mendis (No.7),
Matt Renshaw (No.8) and
Shadab Khan (No.10).
