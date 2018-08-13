Parly a step closer to legislation of traditional initiation processes
The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs portfolio committee has begun public hearings into the Customary Initiation Bill in Port Elizabeth.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament is moving a step closer to legislating customary circumcision aimed at preventing the deaths and maiming of initiates countrywide.
The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on Monday begins public hearings into the Customary Initiation Bill in Port Elizabeth.
The Customary Initiation Bill is intended to provide effective regulation of initiation schools processes around customary initiation.
The public hearings are scheduled to happen throughout the country over the next two weeks.
The growing number of "bogus" doctors or traditional surgeons has been blamed for the deaths of thousands of initiates in the Eastern Cape.
Committee member Nhlanhla Khubisa says the legislation will hopefully help bring down the number of initiation deaths in the country.
"I'll say it is a very important custom that has involved over the years and it's very important that it is legislated accordingly, whereby you get the views of all the people, as it has happened, particularly in the Eastern Cape, that our young people have died."
Last year, Cabinet approved the publication of the Customary Initiation Bill which seeks to protect, promote and regulate customary initiation practices.
Once approved by Parliament, the Bill will provide acceptable norms and standards in conducting these customary practices and will deal with the abuse of the initiation practice.
