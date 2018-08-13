Paris Jackson has surgery on 'golf ball' abscess

The 20-year-old star - the daughter of the late Michael Jackson - took to the stage with her band, The Soundflowers, at the Canyon Sessions cancer fundraiser on Saturday.

LONDON - Paris Jackson has revealed she underwent emergency surgery last week to remove a huge abscess.

The 20-year-old star - the daughter of the late Michael Jackson - took to the stage with her band, The Soundflowers, at the Canyon Sessions cancer fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday but she has admitted she may have sounded weird because she had an emergency operation the day before to get rid of the potentially dangerous growth.

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty said: "So long story short, I had surgery yesterday. I had an abscess that was almost the size of a golf ball. That's one of the things that just grows and grows and grows, until it pops. And if it pops, you can go septic and die. But I didn't die and they operated immediately."

Jackson - who refused to divulge where the abscess was - had been told to have the operation before but she kept putting it off because she was scared of the pain.

She explained: "They did say that it was something I should've gone for surgery for, but I didn't. I was awake for all of it and it was definitely the most pain I've ever been through in my entire life, considering I'm covered in tattoos. But I'm alive!"

Despite the operation, she did manage to perform and was over the moon that her grandmother Katherine Jackson - the mother of Michael - was able to watch her.

She explained: "We played a show today, and we didn't completely suck. And my grandma was there, and I'm so relieved that she didn't hate it, that she actually liked it. And, I don't know, that means the world to me. Also, sorry if I sound weird, I'm on a lot of meds right now to kind of get me through the pain of the procedure. I shouldn't have even left bed today."

An abscess is a collection of pus - usually caused by a bacterial infection - that has built up within the tissue of the body and can cause redness, pain, warmth, and swelling.