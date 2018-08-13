Panel to find De Lille’s replacement to be established
Earlier this month, Patricia de Lille announced her decision to resign as the City of Cape Town mayor.
CAPE TOWN - A selection panel tasked to find a suitable replacement for outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be established in the coming weeks.
Earlier this month, De Lille announced her decision to resign as the city's first citizen.
As part of an agreement with the Democratic Alliance (DA), all internal charges against her will be dropped.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane wouldn't be drawn on possible candidates to take over the mayoral position from De Lille.
She's set to step down from the position at the end of October.
Maimane says his key focus remains the well-being of Capetonians.
“What do I want? I want the person who will serve the people of Cape Town [and to] continue our record there, and ensure that ultimately, the people of Cape Town recognise that we want to put them above any other process; that’s our only focus.”
Candidates vying to become the new mayor of Cape Town can apply once a date for the nomination process has been set.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Shaun Abrahams ‘disappointed’ with ConCourt judgment
-
[WATCH] The DA video the SABC 'refused' to air
-
Maimane gives reasons for moving away from BEE policy
-
ConCourt advises against reinstating Mxolisi Nxasana as NPA boss
-
'There’s absolutely nothing racist about anything I have ever said or done'
-
ConCourt: Jacob Zuma abused his power to remove Mxolisi Nxasana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.