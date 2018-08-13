Panel to find De Lille’s replacement to be established

Earlier this month, Patricia de Lille announced her decision to resign as the City of Cape Town mayor.

CAPE TOWN - A selection panel tasked to find a suitable replacement for outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be established in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, De Lille announced her decision to resign as the city's first citizen.

As part of an agreement with the Democratic Alliance (DA), all internal charges against her will be dropped.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wouldn't be drawn on possible candidates to take over the mayoral position from De Lille.

She's set to step down from the position at the end of October.

Maimane says his key focus remains the well-being of Capetonians.

“What do I want? I want the person who will serve the people of Cape Town [and to] continue our record there, and ensure that ultimately, the people of Cape Town recognise that we want to put them above any other process; that’s our only focus.”

Candidates vying to become the new mayor of Cape Town can apply once a date for the nomination process has been set.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)