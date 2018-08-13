Oudtshoorn Municipality works on options to save water

The municipality has declared a local state of disaster.

CAPE TOWN – The Oudtshoorn Municipality is looking at various water saving methods, as the town battles a water shortage.

The Western Cape Local Government Department's James Brent-Styan says: “The Western Cape Department of Local Government, through our Disaster Management Centre, has been working closely with the municipality and the department has sent some experts over there to look at possible augmentation projects.

“There are several options that are being investigated at the moment.”