No arrests yet after cyclist shot in Krugersdorp

The man was shot multiple times in an armed robbery on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police say no arrests have been made for the shooting of a cyclist in Krugersdorp.

The man was shot multiple times in an armed robbery on Saturday.

He was airlifted to hospital after a passer-by found him lying on the side of the road and administered lifesaving treatment.

The police’s Appel Ernst said: “According to the information received, there were three suspects in a white bakkie. We would like to ask anyone with information or who might have witnessed it to please contact the police.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)