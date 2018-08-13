No arrests yet after cyclist shot in Krugersdorp

Panel to find De Lille’s replacement to be established
The man was shot multiple times in an armed robbery on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police say no arrests have been made for the shooting of a cyclist in Krugersdorp.
He was airlifted to hospital after a passer-by found him lying on the side of the road and administered lifesaving treatment.
The police’s Appel Ernst said: “According to the information received, there were three suspects in a white bakkie. We would like to ask anyone with information or who might have witnessed it to please contact the police.”
