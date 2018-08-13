MTN8 semifinals confirmed
The semifinalists for the MTN8 competition have been confirmed and the first leg will be played on 25 and 26 August, while the second leg will be on the weekend of 1 and 2 September.
Defending champions, SuperSport United, will go head-to-head against a seemingly rejuvenated Kaizer Chiefs side, who made light work of Free State Stars on Saturday, beating them 3-0 at the FNB Stadium.
Mamelodi Sundowns’ quest for the elusive MTN8 Cup title continues, but they will have get through a plucky Cape Town City side who travelled to KZN and beat Maritzburg United in the final of the four quarterfinal clashes on Sunday afternoon.
