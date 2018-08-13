MPs to hold hearings on initiation bill

The bill is intended to regulate initiation schools and the aim is to root out illegal schools.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) are giving attention to traditional initiations.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Committee is holding hearings into the Customary Initiation Bill, starting in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Each year, the Eastern Cape sees a spike in initiation deaths.