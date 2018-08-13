Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to put elections behind them, embrace future

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to put the elections behind them, despite a court challenge against his victory in polls two weeks ago.

In a speech to mark Heroes’ Day, Mnangagwa blamed the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance for deadly-post election violence.

He has told thousands of supporters at the National Heroes Acre that the country shouldn’t be deterred by regrettable events.

That was a reference to the violence that rocked Harare in the wake of largely peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections two weeks ago.

Six people were killed by the army in a crackdown against protesters.

In his speech on Monday, Mnangagwa blamed Nelson Chamisa’s party for the violence.

He called on Zimbabweans to now put the elections behind them and embrace the future.

Mnangagwa’s upbeat speech comes as his election victory is being challenged by Chamisa at the Constitutional Court and for many Zimbabweans, the future remains far from certain.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)