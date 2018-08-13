Mashaba: Court action against Gupta brothers a personal matter
Herman Mashaba has announced that he will be approaching the Equality Court with allegations of corruption and alleged racial slurs against black South Africans made by Gupta brothers, Atul and Ajay.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is calling on past employees of ANN7 and those employed at the Gupta wedding at Sun City in 2013 who were met with racism to share their personal accounts with him.
The mayor has announced that he will be approaching the Equality Court with allegations of corruption and alleged racial slurs against black South Africans made by Gupta brothers, Atul and Ajay.
Mashaba says that he's taking these steps in his own personal capacity and not in his position as mayor.
Mayor Mashaba says it is disturbing that Gupta brothers Atul and Ajay can call black people corruptible and lazy.
The mayor says he's been approached by several former ANN7 journalists, who say they were treated unfairly.
“Bringing in Indian workers for the work that South African workers can do. I take this personal and there’s no way that I’ll let anyone get away with it.”
The mayor says he's also read the book by journalist Rajesh Sundaram, a former editor at ANN7, recounting the many demeaning references that were made by the Gupta brothers.
“It’s got to do with Atul saying South African blacks... we’re lazy and we’re corruptible.”
Mashaba says he will be gathering more details from journalists who were allegedly abused by the brothers to make a strong case to put to the courts.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
