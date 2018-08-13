Maimane gives reasons for moving away from BEE policy

DA leaders have spoken in different voices about the empowerment policy, with some saying it has been ditched while others say it hasn't.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has told Eyewitness News his party wants to move away from the current BEE policy because it only benefits a few.

The party's leaders are expected to lock horns over this policy when its federal executive committee meets this week.

Maimane says his party supports an empowerment policy that benefits the majority.

“If we truly want to empower South Africans, particularly black South Africans, we need to move away from a simple model which benefits a few and instead benefit the majority of the people.”

He explained the party will come up with the best model to address the historical injustices.

“The best way to do that, we’re proposing we look at how do we deal with pension schemes and how to address educational injustices.”

He says there is no need for concern over differing views by DA leaders on this policy, saying this is simply a contestation of ideas.

