Maimane gives reasons for moving away from BEE policy
DA leaders have spoken in different voices about the empowerment policy, with some saying it has been ditched while others say it hasn't.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has told Eyewitness News his party wants to move away from the current BEE policy because it only benefits a few.
DA leaders have spoken in different voices about the empowerment policy, with some saying it has been ditched while others say it hasn't.
The party's leaders are expected to lock horns over this policy when its federal executive committee meets this week.
Maimane says his party supports an empowerment policy that benefits the majority.
“If we truly want to empower South Africans, particularly black South Africans, we need to move away from a simple model which benefits a few and instead benefit the majority of the people.”
He explained the party will come up with the best model to address the historical injustices.
“The best way to do that, we’re proposing we look at how do we deal with pension schemes and how to address educational injustices.”
He says there is no need for concern over differing views by DA leaders on this policy, saying this is simply a contestation of ideas.
WATCH: Maimane delivers municipalities update
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
ConCourt advises against reinstating Mxolisi Nxasana as NPA boss
-
[WATCH] The DA video the SABC 'refused' to air
-
'There’s absolutely nothing racist about anything I have ever said or done'
-
ANC denies reports it’s got plan to save VBS Bank
-
ConCourt: Jacob Zuma abused his power to remove Mxolisi Nxasana
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.