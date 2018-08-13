Low voter turnout in Mali presidential run-off election

Counting is underway in the contest expected to be won by incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

PRETORIA - Most Malian voters appear to have stayed away from Sunday’s presidential run-off election marred by attacks on several polling stations and the death of an election official.

The Mali Citizen Observation Pool puts the turnout in the run-off election at 22%.

Two polling stations were torched in the West African state plagued by Islamist violence.

Electoral officials were threatened and one of them in troubled northern Mali was killed.

Boubacar Keita, who attracted 41% of the vote in the first round despite his inability to quell ethnic and militant violence, is expected to prevail.

His main challenger Soumalia Cisse, failed to get the endorsement of candidates who fell out in the first round where he managed 18% of the vote.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)