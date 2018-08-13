[LISTEN] What you need to know about sextortion

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Mike Bolhuis, a specialist private investigator, about sextortion.

JOHANNESBURG – You might send a nude image to someone for the sake of fun, but a specialist private investigator has warned of the dangers of sextortion.

Mike Bolhuis says extortionists see a loophole in the market and target “lonely” men. He adds there’s been a spike in sextortion cases recently.

“The public is sometimes under the impression that your information is private on WhatsApp. Let me warn the public today, there is no such thing as privacy. As a matter of fact, the most expensive thing in the future will be your privacy and not water. You can hack everything; we have proved this a number of times.”

