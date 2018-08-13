[LISTEN] SA's economy in real trouble?
Radio 702 | Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University, about South Africa’s economic performance.
JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University, about South Africa’s economic performance.
Mondi says the country’s economy is not growing, tax revenue collection is down and in all but two provinces, more of us sit at home than have jobs.
He says the unemployment rate has also added some strain to the existing problems and this could last for some time as the uncertainty is expected to linger for too long.
In the early hours of Monday morning, the currency fell to over R15 to the dollar, marking a complete turnaround from the nine-month record low of around R14.11 on Friday.
It is the rands lowest levels since June 2016, following massive falls in the Turkish lira after sanctions imposed on the country by US President Donald Trump.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about sextortion
-
[LISTEN] What’s next for Zimbabwe’s opposition after elections?
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UJ claims Joburg bragging rights, UKZN & UWC without wins
-
[LISTEN] Motsepe’s ARC to own SA’s first black-owned bank
-
[LISTEN] HHP remembers ProKid
-
[LISTEN] Jansen: Zuma's fees announcement caused havoc for NSFAS
-
[LISTEN] Why 'pink tax' is a real struggle for women
-
[LISTEN] Tips to help you ace that job interview
-
[LISTEN] Should canned hunting be outlawed in South Africa?
-
[LISTEN] Charles Makola addresses ‘New York Times’ expose on Mabuza
-
[LISTEN] 'What kind of idiot writes this': Lobby group reacts to gender article
-
[LISTEN] Land 101: Discussing the land question with Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
-
[LISTEN] Who’s to blame for delay in analogue switch off?
-
[LISTEN] Maria Ramos on Absa revamp, Barclays divorce
-
[LISTEN] Addressing safety at higher education facilities
-
[LISTEN] From gardener to Oxford student: Sizwe Mkhwanazi’s story
-
[LISTEN] Zwelinzima Vavi opens up about ‘tough’ upbringing, land & money
-
[LISTEN] Why the DA is ditching BBBEE
-
[LISTEN] Consumers may soon be able to pay bills, shop through WhatsApp
-
[LISTEN] Money mistakes to avoid in your 20s
-
[LISTEN] Manglin Pillay denies saying women don’t belong in engineering
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: I am not finished with them yet
-
[LISTEN] Why more citizens are choosing to leave SA
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UL recover to hold TUT, Wits & NWU go joint-top
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.