[LISTEN] SA's economy in real trouble?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University, about South Africa's economic performance.

JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University, about South Africa’s economic performance.

Mondi says the country’s economy is not growing, tax revenue collection is down and in all but two provinces, more of us sit at home than have jobs.

He says the unemployment rate has also added some strain to the existing problems and this could last for some time as the uncertainty is expected to linger for too long.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the currency fell to over R15 to the dollar, marking a complete turnaround from the nine-month record low of around R14.11 on Friday.

It is the rands lowest levels since June 2016, following massive falls in the Turkish lira after sanctions imposed on the country by US President Donald Trump.

