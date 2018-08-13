[LISTEN] Akiki dolls promote positive self-image among African girls
CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kienno Kammies interviews Fatuma Abdullah, award-winning author and creator of the Akiki Dolls.
CAPE TOWN – When Fatuma Abdullah’s daughter was born, she realised there weren’t many dolls in stores that represented all ethnicities.
The award-winning author says she found the same trend in books.
“None of them look like us. We have kinky hair and brown skin. I thought, ‘My God, what is my point of reference when I tell you that you’re a black woman?’”
This was the beginning of Akiki Dolls.
Listen to the audio above for more.
