[LISTEN] Akiki dolls promote positive self-image among African girls

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kienno Kammies interviews Fatuma Abdullah, award-winning author and creator of the Akiki Dolls.

CAPE TOWN – When Fatuma Abdullah’s daughter was born, she realised there weren’t many dolls in stores that represented all ethnicities.

The award-winning author says she found the same trend in books.

“None of them look like us. We have kinky hair and brown skin. I thought, ‘My God, what is my point of reference when I tell you that you’re a black woman?’”

This was the beginning of Akiki Dolls.

