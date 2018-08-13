Popular Topics
KZN Transport MEC launches probe into deadly bus accident

Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda's spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says the condition of the bus and the actions of the driver will form part of their investigation.

KZN officials including Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule visit the scene of a deadly bus accident. Picture: Supplied.
KZN officials including Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule visit the scene of a deadly bus accident. Picture: Supplied.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department has launched a forensic investigation into the accident that claimed the lives of five people, including an 11-month-old baby.

Members of the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ were travelling from Johannesburg to Empangeni for a gathering at the weekend when the driver of the bus they were travelling in lost control between Eshowe and Melmoth.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide.

Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda's spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, says that the condition of the bus and the actions of the driver will form part of their investigation.

“The Accident Coalition Unit from the department and also from the SAPS will start reconstructing the scene to look at all the possibilities that could have resulted in this accident.”

He says they have a designated team stationed at various hospitals in the area monitoring the progress of the casualties.

Ncalane says it’s unclear when the investigation will be completed but preliminary results can be expected by the end of this week.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

