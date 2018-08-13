Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish celebrate two year anniversary

The 39-year-old actor married Parrish - with whom he has eight-month-old son Kenzo Kash - in August 2016.

LONDON - Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish celebrated their second wedding anniversary with adorable Instagram tributes on Monday.

The 39-year-old actor married Parrish - with whom he has eight-month-old son Kenzo Kash - in August 2016.

Night School actor Hart - who also has Heaven, 13, and Hendrix, 10, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - posted a black and white professional snap from their wedding day alongside a sweet message.

Parrish, meanwhile, posted a professionally shot video of the couple's first dance at their big day, featuring Alicia Keys, who provided the music with a soulful rendition of her hit single If I Ain't Got You.

Their adorable comments come after Hart recently revealed he doesn't think he and Parrish will be having a second child together, as becoming a father for the fourth time might make his home too loud.

When asked if he was going to have another kid, he said: "I don't know, man ... having three is amazing, four becomes complicated - it's tough to get out of the house now ... the house got loud."

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor also claimed their son Kenzo is already saying "dada".

He quipped: "He's saying 'dada,' that's all that matters. That baby is, that baby falling all over the place, all over the damn house, man. I just laugh, that's all I do. I just let it happen, learn from it."