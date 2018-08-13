Kenya charges top officials with fraud over new $3 bn railway

The line linking Nairobi and Mombasa was funded by China and is one of the biggest infrastructure projects of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

NAIROBI - A Kenyan court on Monday charged the head of the agency that manages public land and the boss of the state railway with fraud over land allocation for a new $3 billion railway linking the capital and East Africa’s biggest port.

The line linking Nairobi and Mombasa was funded by China and is one of the biggest infrastructure projects of President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose government this year embarked on an anti-graft drive.