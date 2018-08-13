Jantjies, Mapoe commit to Lions until 2019
The one-year contract extensions will see both Elton Jantjies and Lionel Mapoe remain at the union until the end of 2019.
JOHANNESBURG - Springboks' Elton Jantjies and Lionel Mapoe have re-signed with the Emirates Lions for another year in a bid to earn selection for next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The duo follows in the footsteps of Captain Warren Whiteley, Ross Cronje, Courtnall Skosan and Andries Coetzee to recommit their futures with the Lions who have lost a few key players to overseas contracts in recent times.
Jantjies and Mapoe are currently in camp with the Springboks and will be hoping for selection for the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Durban on Saturday.
