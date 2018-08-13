Helen Zille sparks social media debate on colonialism yet again
Zille isn’t the only Democratic Alliance member who has attracted negative attracted criticism on social media on Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has come under fire yet again on social media, following her latest comments on colonialism.
City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba shared a tweet, appearing to compare US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa's achievements during their time in office. The tweet, which received mixed reaction, has since been deleted.
Did you forget illegal immigrants? Sometimes I think your treatment of other Africans is blinded by your love for Donald Trump.— Siyabonga (@Seeya18) August 13, 2018
This is revolting. Are you publicly declaring your support for Trump? Another DA vote lost— Chris (@ChrisUitzinger) August 13, 2018
What was not true in that tweet?— Mvumeni (@mvumenimzimela) August 13, 2018
Soon after, Twitter user Hein de Kock responded to Mashaba. He said: “@HermanMashaba Despicable and Disgusting that Trump is now the role model of the DA. This is 100 times worse than @helenzille colonialism tweet! @Our_DA (sic).”
Zille then replied to De Kock’s tweet and asked whether he believed the “legacy of colonialism was only negative”.
The premier has sparked debate on social media, with many criticising her for her latest comments on colonialism.
Tannie you need a social media manager, I’ll email you my CV and we can work on this together.— Siya Qeqe (@siya_que_) August 13, 2018
Where are your positive points? pic.twitter.com/gl3OpCYCU6— Divine 🖤 Feminine (@BigBootyEnergy) August 13, 2018
Screenshots live forever @HermanMashaba. This is disgraceful. And shame on @helenzille for her response. What do you suppose would happen if Trump was president of SA right now? He'd be systematically taking us back to Apartheid (and no, not figuratively), no doubt in my mind. pic.twitter.com/JdPaWpkaRI— Tarryn Lea (@Tarryn_Lea) August 13, 2018
Colonialism is both positive and negative. See the infrastructure around you it was all build with the knowledge of the colonials. Remember they came from a developing country to an undeveloped country. Surely it is not that difficult to understand?.— Julani Angelucci (@JulaniJulani) August 13, 2018
Legal systems and schooling aren't a function of colonialism but human organisation and development.— Felix Motaung (@FelixMotaung) August 13, 2018
Last year, Zille also faced facing disciplinary action for her comments on colonialism. She tweeted that not all aspects of colonialism were negative. She later apologised for the offence caused by her controversial tweets.
From the archives: [LISTEN] Zille explains tweets on colonialism
