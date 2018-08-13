Popular Topics
Helen Zille sparks social media debate on colonialism yet again

Zille isn’t the only Democratic Alliance member who has attracted negative attracted criticism on social media on Monday morning.

FILE: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has come under fire yet again on social media, following her latest comments on colonialism.

But Zille isn’t the only Democratic Alliance member who has attracted negative attracted criticism on social media on Monday morning.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba shared a tweet, appearing to compare US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa's achievements during their time in office. The tweet, which received mixed reaction, has since been deleted.

Soon after, Twitter user Hein de Kock responded to Mashaba. He said: “@HermanMashaba Despicable and Disgusting that Trump is now the role model of the DA. This is 100 times worse than @helenzille colonialism tweet! @Our_DA (sic).”

Zille then replied to De Kock’s tweet and asked whether he believed the “legacy of colonialism was only negative”.

The premier has sparked debate on social media, with many criticising her for her latest comments on colonialism.

Last year, Zille also faced facing disciplinary action for her comments on colonialism. She tweeted that not all aspects of colonialism were negative. She later apologised for the offence caused by her controversial tweets.

From the archives: [LISTEN] Zille explains tweets on colonialism

