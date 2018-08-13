Health, home affairs & police sectors grossly understaffed - Dlodlo

The minister joined a site visit at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital following complaints of a lack of nurses.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has acknowledged that the health, home affairs and police sectors are grossly understaffed.

The minister joined a site visit at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital on Monday following complaints of a lack of nurses.

#RahimaMoosa Minister Dlodlo and MEC Ramokgopa Are leading a pledging ceremony attended by nurses who will recommit their nurses pledge to service humanity. pic.twitter.com/jsIYTWwIOn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 13, 2018

Ndlodo says nurses are under severe pressure to deliver quality healthcare due to skewed patient-nurse ratio.

“But it's those that we’d like to thank and acknowledge you for because you’ve embraced those circumstances.”

Ndlodo says out of the eight people she talked to in the maternity ward at the hospital, six were foreigners.

“We should push the presidents of the continent to prioritise health care for women so that they don’t have to cross borders.”

The minister has urged nurses to also take care of their own wellbeing and report any bad practices in the workplace.

