Health, home affairs & police sectors grossly understaffed - Dlodlo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
Go

Health, home affairs & police sectors grossly understaffed - Dlodlo

The minister joined a site visit at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital following complaints of a lack of nurses.

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo (left) pictured with Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa (right) at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, on 13 August 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo (left) pictured with Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa (right) at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, on 13 August 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has acknowledged that the health, home affairs and police sectors are grossly understaffed.

The minister joined a site visit at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital on Monday following complaints of a lack of nurses.

Ndlodo says nurses are under severe pressure to deliver quality healthcare due to skewed patient-nurse ratio.

“But it's those that we’d like to thank and acknowledge you for because you’ve embraced those circumstances.”

Ndlodo says out of the eight people she talked to in the maternity ward at the hospital, six were foreigners.

“We should push the presidents of the continent to prioritise health care for women so that they don’t have to cross borders.”

The minister has urged nurses to also take care of their own wellbeing and report any bad practices in the workplace.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA