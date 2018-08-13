Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber won't rush wedding

The couple decided to put off their nuptials until next year because they don't want to put too much pressure on themselves.

LONDON - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin aren't planning to get married until next year at the earliest.

The couple got engaged a month ago just weeks after rekindling their relationship and, although they're looking forward to becoming husband and wife, they've decided to put off their nuptials until next year because they don't want to put too much pressure on themselves.

A source told TMZ.com that Bieber and Baldwin are waiting until sometime next year to tie the knot because they feel they've made the commitment, and that's the most important thing.

Some fans have criticised the pair for getting engaged so quickly into their relationship but an insider has claimed the 24-year-old singer - who had got back together with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez beforehand - has been in love with Hailey, 21, for a long time.

The source explained: "Justin's been in love with her for a long time, so this didn't just come from out of the blue."

Bieber proposed to Baldwin during a trip to the Bahamas last month and later confirmed the news on Instagram in a sweet tribute post dedicated to the blonde beauty.