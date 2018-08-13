Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber won't rush wedding
The couple decided to put off their nuptials until next year because they don't want to put too much pressure on themselves.
LONDON - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin aren't planning to get married until next year at the earliest.
The couple got engaged a month ago just weeks after rekindling their relationship and, although they're looking forward to becoming husband and wife, they've decided to put off their nuptials until next year because they don't want to put too much pressure on themselves.
A source told TMZ.com that Bieber and Baldwin are waiting until sometime next year to tie the knot because they feel they've made the commitment, and that's the most important thing.
Some fans have criticised the pair for getting engaged so quickly into their relationship but an insider has claimed the 24-year-old singer - who had got back together with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez beforehand - has been in love with Hailey, 21, for a long time.
The source explained: "Justin's been in love with her for a long time, so this didn't just come from out of the blue."
Bieber proposed to Baldwin during a trip to the Bahamas last month and later confirmed the news on Instagram in a sweet tribute post dedicated to the blonde beauty.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
