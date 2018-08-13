Gautrain strike over

The three-week long Gautrain strike has come to an end after the company reached an agreement with workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The three-week long Gautrain strike has come to an end after the company reached an agreement with workers.

Trade union federation Fedusa has confirmed that it has been given the mandate to sign for an 8% pay hike across the board.

More to follow.

