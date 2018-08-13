Gautrain set for limited service due to ongoing strike

Operations have been restricted for buses and trains between Pretoria, OR Tambo International Airport and Johannesburg since wage talks between Bombela and union Untu started.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain commuters can once again expect limited services due to the ongoing strike.

Operations have been restricted for buses and trains between Pretoria, OR Tambo International Airport and Johannesburg since wage talks between Bombela and union Untu started.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager: "Airport passengers will be serviced by peak period train service that will be available at 36-minute intervals between OR Tambo and Sandton stations, stopping at Rhodesfield. During the off-peak periods, the bus service will be available at 20-minute intervals between OR Tambo and Sandton stations."