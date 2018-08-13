FS ANC’s leader opens case against panel beater after car linked to heists
William Bulwane says he received a call from police over the weekend informing him that his BMW was used in a cash heist in Bloemfontein last week.
JOHANNESBURG – Free State African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson William Bulwane says he's opened a case against his panel beater after his car was linked to a cash-in-transit heist.
He says he had taken his car to a panel beater in May after being in a crash and wasn't due to fetch it for at least another month.
Bulwane says he is working closely with the Hawks on the case.
