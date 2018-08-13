Popular Topics
Fresh protests in Hout Bay, search for fisherman continues

It's believed that Durick van Blerk was on a small boat with two others when authorities cornered them on Saturday.

Police monitoring the situation in Hout Bay after a violent protest by residents. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN.
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Fresh protests have flared up in Hout Bay on Monday.

Disgruntled fishermen and community members from Hangberg ran amok on Sunday.

At the harbour, two storerooms and two properties were set alight and three people were arrested.

The City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman said: “Amid the protest action in the Hout Bay area where 150 protestors are burning tyres… Metro police, SA Police Service, and law enforcement are on the scene.”

Meanwhile, police divers are still searching for the fisherman allegedly shot by officers.

It's believed that Durick van Blerk was on a small boat with two others when authorities cornered them on Saturday.

There are claims that officers shot at the suspects and wounded Van Blerk who is now missing.

The two others on board were arrested.

The incident resulted in violent protests in Hout Bay at the weekend.

Under the watchful eye of Hangberg residents, police divers gathered at Hout Bay harbour to search for Van Blerk.

The area remains tense following Sunday’s violent demonstrations related to the incident.

Van Blerk's parents say they've been told their son and two others were on his rubber duck on Saturday morning, returning from fishing when authorities allegedly fired shots at them.

They believe the 25-year-old was shot in the process and are upset that police divers didn't come out to search for him on Sunday.

CIRCUMSTANCES AROUND ALLEGED SHOOTING UNCLEAR

Van Blerk's family and Hangberg residents gathered at the Hout Bay harbour on Monday as police divers conducted a search for him.

His father Edward Van Blerk says: “We don’t know exactly what happened, but there’s speculation that the police shot him”

Other Hangberg residents repeated the claims of a shooting, saying they were told that he was shot before going overboard.

The allegations have not been verified and police have only been able to confirm that two suspected poachers were apprehended and the search for a third was continuing.

The fisheries department says it's been told by police that Van Blerk jumped overboard to resist arrest.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

