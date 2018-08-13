Makhaula apologises for Molangoane leg break tackle
Free State Stars' Makhehleni Makhaula went in with a rash challenge that left Kaizer Chiefs’ Joseph Molangoane with a fracture of the distal tibia and fibula to the lower right leg.
JOHANNESBURG - Free State Stars midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula has issued an apology to Kaizer Chiefs’ Joseph Molangoane for the leg-breaking tackle that occurred during the MTN8 quarterfinal clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.
Makhaula went in with a rash challenge that left Molangoane with a fracture of the distal tibia and fibula to the lower right leg and is due to undergo surgery, which all but ends his season.
Both the club and Makhaula issued a heartfelt apology to the 30-year-old Molangoane.
“The entire Free State Stars family management, technical team, supporter and more especially Makhehleni would like to wish “Tight”, as Molangoane is affectionately known, a very speedy recovery,” read a statement from the Bethlehem club.
Makhaula added: “From my bottom of my heart I did not intend to do and cause any harm to him, therefore I wish him a speedy recovery.”
Injury Updates:— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 12, 2018
Siphelele Ntshangase got a knock to his ankle, while goalkeeper Virgil Vries finished the match with a strapping to his knee after slipping last night.
They will both be assessed. Speedy recovery. #HailTheChief
'Makhaula apologises for Molangoane tackle' at https://t.co/MzveuYGZjb pic.twitter.com/ZEFLVcJGZc— FreeStateStars FC (@FreeStateStars) August 13, 2018
