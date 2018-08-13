Makhaula apologises for Molangoane leg break tackle

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
Go

Makhaula apologises for Molangoane leg break tackle

Free State Stars' Makhehleni Makhaula went in with a rash challenge that left Kaizer Chiefs’ Joseph Molangoane with a fracture of the distal tibia and fibula to the lower right leg.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Joseph Molangoane stretchered off with a broken leg. Picture: Twitter/@FreeStateStars.
Kaizer Chiefs’ Joseph Molangoane stretchered off with a broken leg. Picture: Twitter/@FreeStateStars.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Free State Stars midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula has issued an apology to Kaizer Chiefs’ Joseph Molangoane for the leg-breaking tackle that occurred during the MTN8 quarterfinal clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Makhaula went in with a rash challenge that left Molangoane with a fracture of the distal tibia and fibula to the lower right leg and is due to undergo surgery, which all but ends his season.

Both the club and Makhaula issued a heartfelt apology to the 30-year-old Molangoane.

“The entire Free State Stars family management, technical team, supporter and more especially Makhehleni would like to wish “Tight”, as Molangoane is affectionately known, a very speedy recovery,” read a statement from the Bethlehem club.

Makhaula added: “From my bottom of my heart I did not intend to do and cause any harm to him, therefore I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA