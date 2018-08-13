Makhaula apologises for Molangoane leg break tackle

Free State Stars' Makhehleni Makhaula went in with a rash challenge that left Kaizer Chiefs’ Joseph Molangoane with a fracture of the distal tibia and fibula to the lower right leg.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State Stars midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula has issued an apology to Kaizer Chiefs’ Joseph Molangoane for the leg-breaking tackle that occurred during the MTN8 quarterfinal clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Makhaula went in with a rash challenge that left Molangoane with a fracture of the distal tibia and fibula to the lower right leg and is due to undergo surgery, which all but ends his season.

Both the club and Makhaula issued a heartfelt apology to the 30-year-old Molangoane.

“The entire Free State Stars family management, technical team, supporter and more especially Makhehleni would like to wish “Tight”, as Molangoane is affectionately known, a very speedy recovery,” read a statement from the Bethlehem club.

Makhaula added: “From my bottom of my heart I did not intend to do and cause any harm to him, therefore I wish him a speedy recovery.”