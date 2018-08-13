'Foreign countries must provide better services for pregnant women'

It's being reported that the province is owed a R160 million by foreigners with embassies not paying their health bills.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo and Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa say that more pressure needs to be placed on foreign countries to provide better services for pregnant women to stop the influx of foreigners crossing the border simply to deliver a baby.

The minister and MEC visited the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

It's being reported that the province is owed a R160 million by foreigners, with embassies not paying their health bills.

Dlodlo says that no woman should risk her life to travel far to deliver a baby in South Africa due to a lack of health care in their home country.

“Sometimes the facilities are such that they cannot carry the burden of the number of patients that we have to look after in these hospitals.”

MEC Gwen Ramokgopa agrees.

“It’s the responsibility of every leader in every country to make sure that they invest in services for mothers to just walk to the nearest facility.”

Nurses’ union, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), says in some instances they can’t carry out their duties due to a lack of equipment and overcrowded facilities.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)