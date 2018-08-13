Fisheries department officials to meet with Hout Bay residents after protests

Disgruntled fishermen and community members from Hangberg ran amok on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana has instructed department officials to urgently meet with members of the Hout Bay fishing community to quell tensions after violent protests.

Disgruntled fishermen and community members from Hangberg ran amok on Sunday.

They were angry after a local poacher went missing at sea following an alleged run-in with fisheries officials.

The department's Khaye Nkwayana says: “The community confused the operation with us as a department and the work of the police. Hence, our buildings were burnt down. Our fishers were also targeted. We are going there to meet with these communities.”

On Sunday, Hout Bay harbour, two storerooms and two properties were set alight during the chaos. Three people have been arrested.

#Houtbay Protesters have torches the DAFF Officers in Hout Bay Harbour. GLS pic.twitter.com/lT9hCMBeLH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)