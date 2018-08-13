Fisheries department officials to meet with Hout Bay residents after protests
Disgruntled fishermen and community members from Hangberg ran amok on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana has instructed department officials to urgently meet with members of the Hout Bay fishing community to quell tensions after violent protests.
Disgruntled fishermen and community members from Hangberg ran amok on Sunday.
They were angry after a local poacher went missing at sea following an alleged run-in with fisheries officials.
The department's Khaye Nkwayana says: “The community confused the operation with us as a department and the work of the police. Hence, our buildings were burnt down. Our fishers were also targeted. We are going there to meet with these communities.”
On Sunday, Hout Bay harbour, two storerooms and two properties were set alight during the chaos. Three people have been arrested.
#Houtbay Protesters have torches the DAFF Officers in Hout Bay Harbour. GLS pic.twitter.com/lT9hCMBeLH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa ordered to appoint new NPA head within 90 days
-
ConCourt finds Shaun Abrahams' appointment as NPA boss invalid
-
Gautrain strike over
-
AfriForum concerned over alleged govt land expropriation list
-
Dlodlo: No plan to cut jobs in public sector
-
FS ANC’s leader opens case against panel beater after car linked to heists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.