Fedusa pleased with Gautrain wage talks outcome

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the three-week long strike had come to an end.

JOHANNESBURG – The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says it's pleased with the outcome of talks with Gautrain management but still accuse the employer of negotiating in bad faith.

The company has agreed to an entry wage of R8,500, including a R900 housing subsidy.

The strike saw scores of commuters left stranded.

For the first time since 2010 when Gauteng became operational, workers there will be able to get bonuses.

United National Transport Union leader Steve Harris says this is a win for the employees and one step towards realising other pertinent goals which he says should also be addressed urgently.

“The employer was more reluctant to reveal its finances. We could have ended this strike earlier.”

Harris says members will receive a R5,000 incentive bonus in December this year.

And a second incentive payment of a maximum of R5,000 to be determined on the performance of the Gautrain will be paid out in September next year.

Workers are expected back at their posts on Tuesday.

