Fedusa pleased with Gautrain wage talks outcome
Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the three-week long strike had come to an end.
JOHANNESBURG – The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says it's pleased with the outcome of talks with Gautrain management but still accuse the employer of negotiating in bad faith.
Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the three-week long strike had come to an end.
The company has agreed to an entry wage of R8,500, including a R900 housing subsidy.
The strike saw scores of commuters left stranded.
For the first time since 2010 when Gauteng became operational, workers there will be able to get bonuses.
United National Transport Union leader Steve Harris says this is a win for the employees and one step towards realising other pertinent goals which he says should also be addressed urgently.
“The employer was more reluctant to reveal its finances. We could have ended this strike earlier.”
Harris says members will receive a R5,000 incentive bonus in December this year.
And a second incentive payment of a maximum of R5,000 to be determined on the performance of the Gautrain will be paid out in September next year.
Workers are expected back at their posts on Tuesday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Helen Zille sparks social media debate on colonialism yet again
-
ConCourt advises against reinstating Mxolisi Nxasana as NPA boss
-
ConCourt: Jacob Zuma abused his power to remove Mxolisi Nxasana
-
ConCourt finds Shaun Abrahams' appointment as NPA boss invalid
-
Research: Cash-strapped South Africans cutting back on spending
-
'There’s absolutely nothing racist about anything I have ever said or done'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.