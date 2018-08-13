Fate of Jiba, Mrwebi now in Ramaphosa’s hands

The pair submitted their reasons on Friday into why they should not be suspended pending a disciplinary inquiry.

PRETORIA – The fate of deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and senior state advocate, Lawrence Mrwebi, now rests in the hands of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa has initiated the process, which former President Jacob Zuma decided against.

Zuma chose to wait for the General Council of the Bar's disbarring application to be concluded before acting against the pair.

It’s unclear how long it will take Ramaphosa to consider the representations from Jiba and Mrwebi but it will probably be weeks and not months.

The president announced at the start of the month that he was withdrawing his predecessor’s appeal against the court order, which compelled him to act against the pair.

Zuma had argued that he would wait for the General Council of the Bar application to run its course before subjecting the pair to a disciplinary process.

But the General Council of the Bar also recently announced it will take its fight to have Jiba and Mrwebi struck from the roll of the advocates to the Constitutional Court.

