Eskom urges unions to accept wage offer
The power utility says the unions should not further disadvantage employees who await their salary adjustments.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has once again urged the National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa to accept the wage offer on the table.
The power utility says the unions should not further disadvantage employees who await their salary adjustments.
Eskom and trade unions have drawn up a wage agreement which will give the workers a 7.5% increase for 2018 and a 7% increase for the next two years.
However, negotiations broke down last week after the power utility insisted that striking employees should face disciplinary action.
The unions have requested Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board to intervene in the impasse.
Acting Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says: “The board is committed to restoring good governance to Eskom. Part of the commitment is to ensure the country’s laws and company rules are followed to secure the viability of the company for all employees and the nation at large.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
