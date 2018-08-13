Eskom accuses unions of defying law and acting to sabotage SA
The power utility has once again warned striking workers will face disciplinary action as Eskom is an essential service.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has accused the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa of defying the law and the needs of the country.
The utility and trade unions have drawn up a wage agreement which will give workers a 7.5% increase for 2018 and a 7% increase for the next two years.
Negotiations, however, broke down last week after the parastatal insisted that those who embarked on the strike be charged.
The NUM and Numsa have called for a meeting with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board.
Acting spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says: “All employees are prohibited from embarking in any industrial action. The company has advised unions to sign the wage agreement so as not to prejudice Eskom employees who will waive their salary adjustment.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
