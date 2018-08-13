Emerging market factors to blame for rand's dive - economists
In the early hours of Monday morning, the currency fell to over R15 to the dollar, marking a complete turnaround from the nine-month record low of around R14.11 on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Economists say that emerging market factors are to blame for the more than 10% dive in the rand-dollar exchange.
In the early hours of Monday morning, the currency fell to over R15 to the dollar, marking a complete turnaround from the nine-month record low of around R14.11 on Friday.
It is the rands lowest levels since June 2016, following massive falls in the Turkish lira after sanctions imposed on the country by US President Donald Trump.
It has since recovered to about R14.69 to the greenback.
Chief economist at Alexander Forbes, Isaiah Mhlanga: "It's part of that index. We were sold, which means we weakened together with Turkey, together with Brazil, together with Argentina. This now combined with our own internal issues of land expropriation without compensation, SOE debt problems..."
Meanwhile, Bianca Botes from Peregrine Treasury Solutions says the recent events are not localised.
"You will see that there's been a amassive spike in the rand against the dollar as well as the Turkish lira and the Russian rouble. While South Africa did save some structural elements that are different from other emerging markets, once you actually feed a sell-off in emergeing markets, investors unfortunately see it as a bundle."
Popular in Business
-
Sars illegally paid Guptas R420 million, kept them in money laundering business
-
Trump backs boycott of Harley Davidson in steel tariff dispute
-
Gautrain services to remain limited amid strike
-
Western Cape concludes public hearings on draft ‘Uber Bill’
-
[LISTEN] Motsepe’s ARC to own SA’s first black-owned bank
-
Fedusa on Gautrain wage talks: We’re making slow progress
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.